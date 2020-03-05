Two votes.
That was the difference Tuesday as a $1.5 million bond initiative for a new Missouri Valley fire station failed.
A majority of voters supported the project, with 238 voting in favor and 162 voting against it. But the “yes” vote was two shy of the required 60% supermajority for bond initiatives.
There around 2,800 people in Missouri Valley.
“It’s frustrating,” Missouri Valley Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers said. “But we’re too close not to try again.”
The Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department is currently housed at a building it shares with City Hall. The facility was built in 1931. In January, Wohlers told the Nonpareil that “between then and now equipment has gotten much much bigger.”
The fire chief said the biggest challenge faced by the department is the replacement of service vehicles and equipment. The department needs to replace its outdated ambulances, but new models are too big to fit through the station’s garage doors.
Wohlers said the department is also in need of additional storage space.
The fire department and city would be able to take the matter to voters again in sixth months, with the next special election date set for Sept. 8.
“Between now and then we’re going to try more options to get out the vote, get people’s voice heard,” Wohlers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.