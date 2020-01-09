Missouri Valley voters will decide on a $1.5 million bond to construct a new fire station.
The Missouri Valley City Council voted 3-0 Tuesday night to approve holding a vote on the bond to a vote. The vote will require a supermajority of 60% to pass, with residents going to the ballot on March 3.
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Missouri Valley Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers said. “I think a majority of citizens realize we need to do something. I’m hoping we can present this in a way that they’re in favor of the project.”
The Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department is currently housed at a building it shares with City Hall. The facility was built in 1931. Wohlers said “between then and now equipment has gotten much much bigger.”
The fire chief said the biggest challenge faced by the department is the replacement of service vehicles and equipment. The department needs to replace its outdated ambulances, but new models are too big to fit through the station’s garage doors.
Wohlers said the department is also in need of additional storage space.
“The building wasn’t designed for all the equipment we have to have today,” he said.
Working toward a new station has been a priority of Wohlers since he took over the top spot with the department in 2017.
A committee of citizens studied a variety of sites in Missouri Valley that could house the new station and settled on one already owned by the land: a section of land on the eastern edge of town off U.S. Highway 30.
The city bought the land a few years ago during an effort to build a new first station and City Hall. A $2.4 million bond vote in August of 2016 failed, with 187 votes in opposition and 146 votes in support in an election that required a supermajority.
The city is moving forward with a bond amount for less money this time, with City Hall slated to stay put in downtown Missouri Valley. At Tuesday’s council meeting, council members Sherman Struble, Eric Ford and Patty Stueve voted to take the issue to voters. Ken Dooley and Rachelle Pfouts were unable to make the meeting.
City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said that the committee and an architect has looked at different options for the proposed station. The council learned more about the plans and conceptualizations Tuesday ahead of its vote.
In the past officials have said the fire department has difficulty pulling its vehicles into the station vehicle bays. Additionally, the fire house sits on U.S. Highway 30, the city’s main street, meaning fire calls are sometimes delayed by traffic.
“The current facility does not meet our needs,” Flaherty said of the fire station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.