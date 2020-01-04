The Council Bluffs Public Library will host tale-spinner, troubadour and Iowa native Darrin Crow at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16, as he brings one of the masters of Gothic horror to life in “Morbid Curiosities: An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe.”
If there ever was an author who would make the most of returning from beyond the grave, it would be Edgar Allen Poe. No author was more adept at combining the tragic, the chilling, and the poetic into beautifully terrifying, timeless tales, according to a release from the library.
Even after centuries, Poe still inspires fascination with his life as well as his work. Thanks to the talents of Crow, the maestro of the macabre will visit from beyond the veil to share stories about his life and perform his best-loved stories and poetry, including “The Masque of the Red Death,” “The Raven” and “The Tell Tale Heart,” the release stated.
The performance will also introduce audiences to one of Poe’s comedies, “The Angel of the Odd,” a delightfully dire tall tale about the consequences of too much alcohol.
Surrounded by the magic of story all his life, Crow began telling stories in high school as a volunteer at a living history museum. In college, he studied interpretive speech; after college he worked as an actor and itinerant storyteller in Pennsylvania and Florida before returning to his home state.
His imaginative, engaging stories keep audiences on the edge of their seats, whether those seats are in classrooms, museums, festivals, art fairs, or ancient Greek amphitheaters. When not embodying deceased literary geniuses Crow makes his home in Cedar Rapids with his wife, three children, two cats and zero ravens.
This event will be in Meeting Room B the library and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553, ext. 132.
