The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19. They also announced there have been 56 additional positive cases in Iowa, including four in Harrison County and one apiece in Page, Montgomery and Monona Counties.
The department said an adult over the age of 81 from Poweshiek County and an adult between 61 and 80 years old from Allamakee County died last night. These are the second and third person in Iowa to die because of COVID-19.
There have been 235 positive cases in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There have been 3,740 negative tests to date, which includes testing by the State Hygenic Lab and other labs.
In Harrison County, the new cases bring the county's total to seven and include: A Logan resident between 61 and 80 years old who'd recently traveled outside the United States; a Logan resident between 61 and 80 years old who had not traveled recently; a Harrison County resident between 61 and 80 years old who'd recently traveled outside the U.S.; and a Harrison County resident between 41 and 60 years old who had not traveled recently, according to Harrison County Home and Public Health.
Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brad Brake said the department releases hometowns when given consent by the patients. The department has not released the gender of the county's seven cases.
The two new travel cases are not related.
"This influx of positive tests is concerning," Brake said. "However, I do want to commend our local CHI hospital and clinics for their diligence in getting our residents tested for COVID-19."
"These cases show just how important it is to take seriously the guidance being given by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the local health care system," Brake continued. "We all need to act immediately to slow the spread of this disease."
The Montgomery County case is an adult age 41 to 60 and the Monona County case is an adult older than 81.
The Page County resident is recovering at home in self-isolation, according to Page County Public Health. The patient had recently returned home from an out of state trip.
“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus,” Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman said in a release. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”
Officials discussed the importance of privacy while informing the public on positive cases.
“As we see positive cases turn up, Page County Public Health will continue to follow Iowa privacy laws while being as transparent as possible to the public. But because there is community spread of COVID-19, detailed tracing is no longer necessary, as we know the virus is circulating in the community and the risk of virus spread is the same for all community members, not just those in close contact with the person who tested positive,” Erdman said.
Iowa Code section 139A.3(2)(b) provides that information regarding disease investigations “provided to or maintained by the department, a local board, or a local department, which identifies a person infected with or exposed to a reportable or other disease or health condition, is confidential and shall not be accessible to the public.”
“Page County Public Health’s general practice will be to not disclose specific towns or cities of where residents with confirmed positive tests reside,” Erdman said. "However, we will share as much information as we are legally able to."
There have been three confirmed positives in Pottawattamie County. a Council Bluffs woman between the ages of 61 and 80, remains in isolation at home, Planning Director Matt Wyant said on Friday. An initial reporting discrepancy had listed the wrong age range for the woman. The case was reported by officials on Thursday.
A Neola man between the ages of 61 and 80 has been symptom-free for three days and was set to be discharged from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Pottawattamie County Public Health Administrator Maria Sieck said on Friday afternoon.
The first case in the county, a woman between 41 and 60, has recovered and is out of self-isolation.
Sieck said there have been 76 tests submitted in the county, including the three positives, along with 45 negatives. The county is awaiting results on 28 tests.
There are 34 people the county is "following" -- they're not under public health monitoring orders, but the department is contact with them, offering advice as they self-monitor symptoms, Sieck said. Most are people who have had contact with positive patient, either in the county, other counties in Iowa, Nebraska or elsewhere.
Additionally, Pottawattamie County Public Health is working with the Iowa National Guard. Wyant said the Guard is providing logistics assistance, including scouting locations for the delivery of large amounts of supplies, when needed. The Guard is also currently delivering small loads of personal protection equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Health, which then distributes to health partners.
The county Geographic Information System division, which handles mapping, is working with Public Health with mapping tools to track community spread of COVID-19.
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it's absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
And the Hope 4 Iowa crisis hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
