Centro Latino of Iowa will hold its sixth annual Latino Festival from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs.
The event, which has drawn more than 1,000 in recent years, is billed as “the largest celebration of Latino culture in southwest Iowa.”
The festival offers food from several different ethnic traditions, live music, two dance groups, 36 booths operated by community organizations, a photo booth and a large children’s area sponsored partly by Council Bluffs Rotary clubs.
“This time, the children’s area is going to be a lot bigger,” said Sofia Sandoval, family support and adult education coordinator at Centro Latino. “We are having a large variety of activities for children.”
Those will include crafts, face painting, pinatas, bounce houses, clowns and more, she said.
Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.
Centro Latino is located at 300 W. Broadway, Suite 40, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday by appointment. For more information, call 712-256-6009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.