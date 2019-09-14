Kung Fu Damsels will offer a Self Defense Team Warrior workshop for women in Council Bluffs with a special discount for mothers and daughters who enroll.
The workshop will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Gathering Room at 1900 Madison Ave. Saturday, Sept. 21.
“One in five women will face the prospect of having to defend themselves at some point in their life. Every woman should ask themselves, ‘What if...’ and if they don’t have an answer, come and spend their morning with us,” said Jim Sutton, independent damsel director for Kung Fu Damsels.
To enroll for one person costs $20, while enrolling as a mother and daughter costs $30.
This charge covers both the self defense class and either pepper spray or a key chain striking tool in a variety of styles and colors to train with and take home.
A coupon for 10% off an entree from McCoy’s will also be given after the workshop.
“We train in and specifically teach an art that was developed by women for women. There’s no ‘outstrength’ your enemy here. We use our brains and our bodies together,” Sutton said.
Women can register through Sept. 18 by emailing Katie@thunderbowl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.