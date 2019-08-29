Experience nature in a new way as the Hitchcock Nature Center combines nature, art and exploration in the adult education series, “A Pottawattamie County Almanac,” presented by Pottawattamie County Conservation and award-winning instructor Ron Cisar.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek for the seventh session of the 2019 programming series. Discover the world of birds in this introduction to ornithology. Brush up on your bird identification skills and learn more about avian friends with a presentation by Fontenelle Forest Raptor Recovery.
Modeled after the classic work, “A Sand County Almanac” by naturalist and Iowa native Aldo Leopold, this program series aims to follow the natural rhythms and timings of Pottawattamie County’s Midwestern setting. Activities will provide students with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the natural world around them and include guided hikes, aquatic studies, guest lectures, sketching, journaling and more.
The cost for this program is $15 per person. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Go online to pottcoconservation.com for more details and to register online. This program is being presented as part of the county’s adult education program, and participants must be 15 and older.
This program is intended for people of all experience levels and all walks of life, no experience or prior knowledge is needed to participate. Participants should note that classes will be held at Hitchcock Nature Center and will at times require pedestrian travel over difficult terrain. Some sessions may be physically challenging. Much of each session will occur outdoors, so students should come prepared for the weather and the elements.
For more information on this programming series including a full schedule of topics, guest speakers and registration links, go online to pottcoconservation.com. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283.
The Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.
