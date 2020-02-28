After several months of deployment, the USS Texas (SNN 775) returned its sailors home to Pearl Harbor Monday.
Council Bluffs native and chief culinary specialist Joseph White was one of the returning men. An older photo of White hugging his wife while ashore showed the spirit of the return and has made the rounds in media recently.
“The love and support we receive from our family, friends and community is truly special,” said Amanda Grey, commander submarine force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and assistant public affairs officer for the Navy.
White was one of 145 crew members on the submarine.
The USS Texas had completed a full spectrum of operations while away, including theater, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. This was in support of high-priority tasking in the Indo-Pacific and U.S. Central Command areas of operation, according to Grey.
Grey said the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Texas could carry out multiple types of missions.
Flexibility allows the submarine to act in anti-submarine force, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, delivery of special operations forces, strike warfare, irregular warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as mine warfare, Grey said.
The assistant public affairs officer said the USS Texas had the most proficient battle-ready crew. She said they will now continue to train, conduct maintenance and prepare for the next task or assignment.
“We are humble and grateful for the support that we receive from home,” she said.
