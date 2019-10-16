A La Vista, Nebraska, woman died following a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Walnut shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Iowa State Patrol reported that Dylin Roxane Rae Sears, 21, was westbound on I-80 in the inside lane and lost control of her 2007 Hyundai Sonata while passing another vehicle.
Sears' car entered the median and rolled before coming out of the median and coming to rest in the outside lane of eastbound I-80.
Sears, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by helicopter ambulance where she was pronounced dead.
