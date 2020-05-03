NeighborWorks Home Solutions is hammering out solutions for local residents who need affordable housing.
The nonprofit organization is currently building houses in several different areas and is looking ahead to more construction and rehabilitation projects, according to Dave Hazlewood, chief operating officer.
Furthest along is a one-story home at 1806 Second Ave., which has already been sold, Hazlewood said.
“We should be finishing that up in a couple months,” he said.
NeighborWorks left it up to the buyer if they wanted to add a carport or single or double garage, Hazlewood said. They would like a double garage, and that cost will be added to the home’s market-value price of $125,000.
“It just had two car spots on the driveway,” he said.
Just getting started are houses at 1838 and 1842 Seventh Ave., Hazlewood said. These will be three-bedroom homes with about 1,200 square feet of living space. The house at 1838 will be a two-story structure with 1.5 baths, and the one at 1842 will be 1 ½ stories with 1.75 baths, according to listings on the NP Dodge Real Estate website. Both are priced at $155,000, which does not include a garage or basement. Both have large back yards with alley access. Up to $30,000 in federal down-payment assistance will be available to qualified buyers of each house.
“It helps with closing costs and all the additional fees,” he said.
Meanwhile, NeighborWorks is continuing to work with several local contractors to develop the Walnut Grove Subdivision at the former site of Walnut Grove Elementary School bordered by 29th and 30th streets between Avenues J and K, Hazlewood said. Phase I of the project, launched in August 2017, includes seven houses on Avenue J. Six of the homes have been completed and sold. NeighborWorks restored and broke ground on Phase II in October 2019. As of last month, five homes have been finished, and four have been sold.
A house is currently under construction on the last parcel remaining in Phase I and should be completed by July, he said. Construction is beginning on the two remaining lots in Phase II, and one has been sold in advance.
NeighborWorks is looking for more building lots on the west end of the city, Hazlewood said.
“Our biggest struggle right now is land acquisition,” he said.
The organization has made an offer on a full block, which would provide 10 building lots, Hazlewood said. The group is also looking for appropriate homes to rehab.
Beyond this year, NeighborWorks is considering construction of a three-story apartment building on the six acres of land it owns south of its Beacon Place Apartments at 2400 S. 19th St., Hazlewood said. The facility would have units appropriate for tenants with different income levels.
