NeighborWorks Home Solutions is moving full speed ahead to increase quality affordable housing in Council Bluffs.
June 6-13 has been designated NeighborWorks Week to highlight the organization’s work in the community.
“Since 2013, NeighborWorks Home Solutions staff have worked with our board and community stakeholders to identify and develop solutions that address Council Bluffs’ needs in affordable housing, neighborhood revitalization, financial capability and more,” a press release from the organization stated.
NeighborWorks, affiliated with NeighborWorks America, currently has eight single-family homes under construction in Council Bluffs – four on Avenue K, one on Avenue J, one on Second Avenue and two on Seventh Avenue, according to David Hazlewood, chief operating officer. Federal down-payment assistance is available to qualifying families for the houses on Seventh Avenue. For homes priced at $155,000, assistance can be up to $30,000 per home. For houses priced at $145,000, up to $20,000 can be available.
In addition, three other homes on Avenue K have been completed and sold, and the house still under construction at 1806 Second Ave. has been pre-sold, Hazlewood said.
“We’re hoping to acquire another parcel at 3133 Avenue B,” he said.
The Council Bluffs City Council was expected to consider that at its meeting Monday, according to Hazlewood.
In the planning stages is a 78-unit apartment complex south of NeighborWorks’ Beacon Place Apartments at 2400 S. 19th St., he said. The complex would include a cluster of three-story buildings with about a dozen apartments in each one.
The organization also plans to build four or five single-family homes on additional land it owns at that location, Hazlewood said.
NeighborWorks Council Bluffs-Omaha and the Community Housing Investment Corp. collaborated on Beacon Place Apartments, which opened in spring 2013, and merged after the project was complete to form NeighborWorks Home Solutions.
The resulting nonprofit organization later planned a successor to Beacon Place and helped hundreds of families in Pottawattamie County, along with Douglas and Sarpy counties in Nebraska, purchase single-family homes.
NeighborWorks is continuing to work with several local contractors to develop the Walnut Grove Subdivision at the former site of Walnut Grove Elementary School bordered by 29th and 30th streets between Avenues J and K, Hazlewood said.
Phase I of the project, launched in August 2017, includes seven houses on Avenue J. Six of the homes have been completed and sold. NeighborWorks restored and broke ground on Phase II in October 2019. As of April, five homes have been finished, and four have been sold.
A house is currently under construction on the last parcel remaining in Phase I and should be completed by July, he said. Construction is beginning on the two remaining lots in Phase II, and one has been sold in advance.
Funding for NeighborWorks Home Solutions comes from federal Community Development Block Grants, the Iowa West Foundation, Capital Residual Inc. and traditional lenders.
