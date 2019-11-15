Anyone interested in affordable housing or other plans from NeighborWorks Home Solutions in the metro can stay up to date with its new website.
It will answer questions about the organization including: its history, its mission and values, how community members can help, what it does along with news and events.
The organization started in Council Bluffs in 1971 as Home Opportunities Made Easy, Inc. It was changed to Community Housing Investment Corporation (CHIC) in 1994 focusing on residential development.
It wasn’t until 2013 that NeighborWorks of Omaha and CHIC of Council Bluffs merged to become NeighborWorks Home Solutions.
Earlier this year the organization welcomed Rob Klepfer as director David Hazlewood as the chief operating officer.
Other goals within the 2019 and 2020 years include completing the first two phases of eight single-family housing units in the Walnut Grove Subdivision.
Neighborworks plans to construct two single-family housing units every quarter.
For more information, go to nwhomesolutions.org.
