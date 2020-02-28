The Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau introduced a new backyard initiative Wednesday at Full Fledged Brewery called Bring it to CB.
“The mission within Bring it to CB is to educate area residents about the amazing venues, amenities and hotels they have right here in their backyard,” said Alicia Frieze, CVB’s director of sales.
Besides education, the goal of the initiative is to bring more events to Council Bluffs — whether that be a sporting event, convention or other gathering.
A newly created Bring it to CB Facebook page promotes and encourages the community to get involved.
“CB has the venues, the potential and the pride to make every event successful. Together as a city, we can ‘Bring it to CB,’” the page description says.
Council Bluffs is equipped for visitors with its 2,365 hotel rooms, 31 venue spaces, a field house with an open 100,000-square-foot floor plan and an outdoor sports complex, according to CVB officials.
Council Bluffs has hosted the Council Bluffs Kennel Club, Halloween Havoc Soccer Tournament, Heartland U.S.A. Wrestling Duals, OCon Pop Culture & Comics Expo and the Rumble on the River Soccer Tournament.
Supporting Bring it to CB, Arian Haddix, executive director for the Council Bluffs Soccer Club, has worked with the bureau in the past on local marketing and event planning.
“I think it’s important for all of our organizations regardless of whether it’s a sporting event, business or family reunion, to know the resources the CVB has is available to everyone,” Haddix said.
Haddix and around 30 other individuals were at the presentation Wednesday, which offered free food, beer and information on Bring it to CB.
Stephen Urlaub, a financial advisor for Edward Jones, also supports the initiative. Urlaub said he supports the Bring it to CB message, and encourages supporting local businesses.
“The goal is to grow the business community in town,” Urlaub said.
To gain momentum online, Unleash CB asked people to comment two out-of-town tournaments community members are involved with so the bureau can “bring it to CB,” in a chance to win a $200 sports package giveaway.
“How can you help? By referring your training, conferences, and children’s tournaments to the Convention & Visitors Bureau, and it’s easy to do,” Frieze said.
For more information, or to plan an event go to Unleashcb.com/sites/bring-it-to-cb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.