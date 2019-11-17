As Angie Clark prepares to adopt two foster children, she is working with her church — Walnut Grove Baptist — the nonprofit Share My Smile and other foster parents to provide support for foster families through the charity organization Closet 14:29.
Clark and Deb Messersmith co-founded the closet back in August as a collection of clothes for foster families.
Messersmith had originally suggested providing pumpkins to foster children, although the idea started coming together after Clark wanted to donate extra clothing.
Closet 14:29 opened at Walnut Grove Baptist, 1001 N. 29th St., on Tuesday and will provide baby supplies, boots, clothing, some food and toys. On opening day, four families went to Closet 14:29 with an estimated 15 children who received 92 items.
“Angie and her family began fostering three years ago. Watching the way they’ve opened their house to children in need in the foster system, kind of gave us a new passion for it,” Messersmith said. “They also allowed us to be a part of it as a church. They allowed us to get to know the kids and pray for them.”
Messersmith chose the name after Deuteronomy 14:29, a verse in the Bible speaking of aiding others, especially children without parents and others in need.
The closet started in an upstairs classroom at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. In almost two weeks, the classroom was outgrown, so the closet moved to the fellowship hall.
“From the beginning Dave, my husband and the senior pastor here, said ‘You’re going to need the whole fellowship hall.’ We said ‘no, there’s no way we’re going to get that much stuff,’” Messersmith said.
Since then, the closet has taken over the fellowship hall and uses the classroom for storage.
Clark and Messersmith both agreed the closet has already exceeded their original plan.
The first donation of clothing came from Clark going through children’s clothes at home. Since then donations have come from other foster families and Share My Smile, with hangers and racks and time donated by church members.
“I posted something for the foster families so this could also be something where they could help each other and donate, and they could shop for what they need,” Clark said. “I basically just want them to know there’s support for them. We’re here for them to try and help take any of the extra burden off.”
“This or anything else you can do … for a foster family allows them to focus more on their children,” Clark said. “It frees the parents up to give the kids more love and more time.”
Members of Walnut Grove Baptist Church have previously quilted blankets for babies, sewn hats for newborns and are now aiding with the new project.
“Some of these kids are very broken, they’re damaged and they just need to know there are people out there — that maybe they don’t even know, that care about them and their well-being, I don’t think they always feel that.” Rev. David Messersmith said. “We want to be an extension of the families that are opening up their homes for them, and hopefully for a few moments we can make them feel safe and know there are people that care for them.”
The closet is open Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
The organizers also request volunteers to help with Closet 14:29 and donations to continue providing free clothing and other items for foster families in Pottawattamie, Harrison and Mills Counties in southwest Iowa.
To donate time, items or request items as a foster family, contact Closet 14:29 via Facebook, e-mail closet14.29@gmail.com or call 712-308-1408.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.