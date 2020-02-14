Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 5 of Council Bluffs voted in new leadership Feb. 6 to continue their mission of supporting local veterans.
Officers voted in include Shala Chevalier, commander; Kevin Taylor, sergeant at arms; Brad Powell, chaplin; William Young, adjutant; Shannon Evans, first junior vice; Ben Wiese, senior vice commander; Cheryl Shafer, treasurer; and Lenny Scaletta, officer of the day.
The group’s mission is to provide assistance to veterans and families to access their benefits, educate the public on transitioning to civilian life, represent disabled Americans, and provide a network for disabled veterans.
“Our doors are always open and we’re here to listen and help in any way we can,” Chevalier said.
The group hosts monthly meetings, Forget-Me-Not drives and partners with Golden Corral on Veterans Day. They also raise money to purchase school supplies, pay bills, assist with suicide prevention and help veterans wherever needed.
During the annual Forget-Me-Not Drive, DAV members hand out flowers, while accepting donations for fellow veterans and providing information about their organization.
The DAV also partners with Golden Corral nationally for Veterans Day. Veterans are provided a free meal from 4 to 9 p.m. on Veterans Day and the local DAV chapter hosts a booth to raise funds for veterans.
DAV meetings are generally held the first Tuesday of the month. A dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6:30.
Chevalier said she joined the DAV almost five years ago after veteran Russell Slate introduced her to the group. She said any veteran in need is welcome to contact the local DAV.
“We’re available for any veterans that needs help,” she said.
