On Monday morning, Interstate 80 eastbound drivers will need to be aware of changes to traffic patterns and decision points.
Travelers wanting to reach destinations within Council Bluffs (24th Street or South Expressway) will need to choose “Local” lanes — Exit 1B, I-29 South/I-80 East Local.
Eastbound drivers on I-80 wanting to travel through the area without stopping, should choose “Express” lanes to travel swiftly through the area and avoid merging traffic.
South Expressway changes
Businesses and travelers near South Expressway need to be aware of a temporary change. Access to eastbound I-80 from South Expressway will be closed until late fall 2019. Access for South Expressway traffic destined for I-29 southbound will not change.
Overnight closure needed Sunday into Monday
To prepare for these changes, an overnight closure is expected from 10 p.m. Sunday, until 6 a.m. Monday. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, slow down and follow detours. The temporary closure of I-80 eastbound, Local lanes will primarily impact access within Council Bluffs.
Drivers wanting to stop in Council Bluffs, will be required to exit at 24th Street (Exit 50).
There will be no access to I-80 eastbound, I-29 southbound from South Expressway.
Drivers traveling northbound on I-29, south of Council Bluffs, will not be able to access to I-80 eastbound.
Additionally, drivers on I-80 eastbound will not be able to exit at Madison Avenue.
All dates and events may change due to weather and field conditions. Iowa DOT encourages motorists to plan ahead, avoid distractions, follow signs and use caution while becoming accustomed to new traffic patterns.
For notifications, visit 511ia.org and sign up for real time traffic alerts. Additional information can be found at councilbluffsinterstate.iowadot.gov.
