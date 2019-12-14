Gift giving at Christmas is a tradition almost synonymous with the season.
The nonprofit New Visions Homeless Services is partnering with Toys for Tots to make sure families experiencing homelessness or poverty also have that celebration Tuesday.
New Visions Homeless Services is hosting its Christmas Celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at 1435 N. 15th St. in Council Bluffs.
“It’s a spectacle, it’s huge, it’s wonderful. It’s more moving parts than I can begin to think about but somehow with our volunteers and wonderful staff here we pull it off without a hitch every year,” said Dalton Messersmith, shelter program director.
Any family with children 18 or younger in southwest Iowa are welcome. So far it’s estimated around 1,500 people will participate, said Brandy Wallar, programs and volunteer director.
An estimated 200 volunteers are expected to help over the holiday season.
Hannah Simmons and her son had received a Christmas gift in the past. Now she works at CHI Health in Omaha and volunteers with her husband and son over the holidays.
“It means a lot to me to be able to help,” Simmons said. “It’s amazing to see all the kids and help with all the gifts and just to get things ready.”
Simmons has volunteered for the Christmas Celebration for several years. After all those experiences, Simmons said she wouldn’t miss a year.
“This is kind of an opportunity to give back,” she said.
Through generosity and donations, the majority of presents are ready. However, not all age ranges are accounted for yet.
Presents are still needed for males 12 to 18 years old and adults.
An estimated 200 gifts are needed for those 12 to 18. Presents like board games, college gear, earbuds, gift cards or other items a teenage boy would enjoy were recommended.
Adult presents like candles, coffee cups, wallets are also needed. These will be used for children to pick out and wrap a present for their parents.
The previous year, children had to choose a gift for one parent. This year they want kids to be able to pick out gifts for each parent, Wallar said.
An estimated 400 presents are still needed for Tuesday for the parents.
Children will be asked what they want for Christmas to get them the right gift.
Mayor Matt Walsh, the Police Chief Tim Carmody and Fire Chief Justin James will help serve meals to attendees afterward.
The rest of the events will be held outside in tents.
The first tent outside will provide winter gear like coats, hats and hiking products. A second tent is a “family tent” to take photos with Santa and play at the art table. Children will also choose their parents presents there.
Participants can’t be registered with another agency to qualify for the give-a-way, Wallar said. Guardians or parents must also be present for the children to receive a gift.
Monetary donations will be accepted at www.newvisionshs.org or can be mailed to the New Visions location in Council Bluffs.
Raising Cane’s at 2323 W. Broadway is holding a fundraiser for the Christmas Celebration the same Tuesday from 2 to 9 p.m. It’s requested to mention the celebration at the register and 15% will go to the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.