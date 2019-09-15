A freshly restored southwest Iowa barn will be among those featured in the Iowa Barn Foundation’s 19th annual All-State Barn Tour.
The self-guided tour will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29.
The event showcases historic barns throughout the state. The barns have received either matching grants or an Award of Distinction from the Iowa Barn Foundation, according to a press release from the foundation. A few are still being restored.
New this year is the Hazel Harvey Barn at 43898 Juniper Road near Oakland. The barn is believed to be a Sears & Roebuck Co. barn assembled in 1913 by Charles A. Harvey, grandfather of current owner Hazel Harvey, the press release stated. It is a split-level building constructed on the side of a hill. The east side was used for milking in the early 1900s and later used to raise hogs and sheep. The west side was used to feed cattle initially and later to raise hogs. The middle was used for hay and straw. Restoration work was nearing completion late this summer.
From Oakland, follow Highway 59 north, then turn right (east) onto Juniper Road (note that Juniper turns right onto 425th Street, then left to stay on Juniper).
Other southwest Iowa barns on the tour include the following:
Wooster barn, 2435 2100th St., Manning (Shelby County). Mr. Wooster’s grandfather built this barn in 1896. It has always been used in the family farming operation and still is.
From Irwin, take the highway east five miles, turn north on gravel for one mile and turn east for three-fourths of a mile. From Manning, go seven miles south on Airport Road on the west side of town. Turn west for 1.75 miles.
Heflin barn, 837 Orange Road, Harlan (Shelby County). Once there were several of these unique barns in the area, but this is the only one remaining. The barn, built in 1901, is 40x36 feet. It has been used by four generations of Heflins.
From the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 44, go four miles east on 44 to Orange road, then go 1.25 miles south. Farm is on the east side of the road.
Finken barn, 3005 335th St., Logan (Harrison County). Land has been in the family since 1892; barn was built in 1917. Roof has laminated rafters that were raised into place with gin pole and horses. Each rafter is five boards thick bolted together and cut in curved shape. Barn was in tear-down condition when it was restored.
The Iowa Barn Foundation is a nonprofit, mostly volunteer group that was founded in 1997. For information about the tour, please call Roxanne Mehlisch, 641-487-7690.
