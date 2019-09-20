FRIDAY UPDATE: Due to area flooding, the Iowa Department of Transportation closed Interstate 29 in the Honey Creek area (exit 66) overnight.
Interstate 29 traffic will be detoured using I-680 and I-80.
Follow 511ia.org for closures and detours.
-----
No mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents of portions of northwest Pottawattamie County in the wake of Thursday morning rains that dropped an additional 3 to 5 inches of rain on parts of the area.
Although there were concerns that Interstate 29 north of Council Bluffs might have to be closed because of flooding, I-29 remained open to traffic at mid-afternoon Thursday. Lane closures were reported on the south segment of Interstate 680 near Crescent, and ramps were closed at I-680/I-29 in that area.
A breach in a protective berm along the bank of the Missouri River just southwest of the Boyer-Missouri River confluence as well as a breach in the Honey Creek drainage ditch were reported Wednesday.
The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency distributed emergency notifications to residential property in the potential impacted, but no mandatory evacuations were reported at mid-afternoon Thursday.
Emergency notifications and alerts are distributed through the county emergency notification system “Pottawattamie Alert,” part of the Alert Iowa Network. Residents can sign up for notifications at pottcounty-ia.gov.
Officials continued to urge residents living in the areas south of the Boyer and Missouri River confluence south to I-680 and from the Missouri River to just east of I-29 along 152nd Street and south of the Old Mormon Bridge Road to monitor conditions closely and be prepared to leave the area if conditions worsen.
Sheri Bowen, Mills County Public Health Agency administrator, said officials there were monitoring conditions, but only minimal road closures had been reported.
Residents west of Interstate 29 and south of the Plattsmouth Bridge Road (Lambert Avenue) were cautioned to be alert and consider evacuating the area.
She said increased water may also be an issue west of Interstate 29 and south of Highway 34 as well as in the Pony Creek Drainage District.
The Missouri River at Plattsmouth had been expected to crest at 29.4 feet today, but Bowen said the crest has been pushed forward to Saturday or Sunday and is now expected to be 30.2 feet.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, the river stood at 29.7 feet at Omaha, 0.7 foot above flood stage. The river is expected to continue rising to near 30.7 feet by early Saturday morning and is currently expected to fall below flood stage by Wednesday morning.
Officials don’t expect the floodwaters to cause significant damage to communities.
