The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Monday it has lifted the no-wake speed restriction for boating on Lake Manawa.
The restriction, when in place, equates to roughly 5 mph, for boating on the lake.
The water levels in Indian Creek and the Missouri River have dropped to below flood stage and the lake level has returned to normal.
The no-wake restriction had been in place since June 5 to minimize the impact of the high water to infrastructure around the lake, as well as boater safety issues associated with flood related debris floating just under the water surface.
