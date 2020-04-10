What makes a face a “Face”?
The Daily Nonpareil’s annual Faces of the Community series highlights the unsung heroes in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa.
These aren’t the same old faces you see on the front page every year; these individuals often go unnoticed, their tireless efforts to better their communities staying hidden behind the scenes. This series aims to shine a spotlight on them.
As we have in the past, The Nonpareil is seeking suggestions from readers for Faces candidates.
They are teachers, students and business owners. They are friends, neighbors and health care professionals. Though they come from many walks of life in cities and towns across the region, they have one thing in common: the passion to make a difference.
This recognition is not an award. Rather, the collection of stories told each year serves as a simple reminder that the best news is good news.
The series comprises a week’s worth of print special sections dedicated to telling these stories, with a different category each day. The categories include arts and culture, sports and recreation, education, health, business and service, neighbors and more.
Readers can submit their suggestions by emailing our newsroom at editorial@nonpareilonline.com. Please use “Faces Nomination” in the subject line. Please be sure to include the name of the person you are nominating, a brief description of why their story should be featured in the series and contact information for yourself and — if possible — the person you are nominating.
Submissions can also be sent by postal mail to 300 W. Broadway Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
The Faces series will publish in late June.
