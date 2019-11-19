Construction crews opened or will open new northbound Interstate 29 lanes in Council Bluffs this week, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 construction office.
To prepare for these changes, temporary, daytime and overnight lane and ramp closures are needed. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider an alternate route, slow down and follow detours.
On Monday, all eastbound I-80 traffic was consolidated into one lane between southbound I-29 and Madison Avenue (Exit 5). Delays occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Single lane closures were needed on westbound I-80 express, west of the east system interchange (Exit 4).
Today, alternating lane closures will be needed along northbound I-29 between U.S. 275/Iowa 92 (Exit 47) and South Expressway (Exit 49). Expect delays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The U.S. 275/Iowa 92 ramp to northbound I-29 is expected to close at 8:30 a.m. today.
Access to northbound I-29/westbound I-80 is expected to re-open at 6 a.m., Wednesday. Access to eastbound I-80 is expected to re-open at 3 p.m., Wednesday.
Northbound I-29 traffic will shift to new, permanent pavement and a new ramp from northbound I-29 to westbound I-80 express lanes will be opened.
On Wednesday, the U.S. 275/Iowa 92 ramp to eastbound I-80 remains closed and is expected to re-open at 3 p.m., Wednesday.
Alternating lane closures will be needed along northbound I-29, south of U.S. 275/Iowa 92 (Exit 47). Expect delays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures will be needed on eastbound I-80 between southbound I-29 and Madison Avenue (Exit 5). Expect delays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The eastbound I-80 ramp to Madison Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastbound drivers will need to use an alternate route to access Madison Avenue.
The new ramp from northbound I-29 to eastbound I-80 will be opened.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
All dates and events may change due to weather and field conditions. Iowa DOT encourages motorists to plan ahead, avoid distractions, follow signs and use caution while becoming accustomed to new traffic patterns.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.
To receive email or text alerts about traffic incidents, road closures, traffic delays, and other restrictions that affect this highway route or other routes you travel, the Iowa DOT offers the “Your 511” option on 511ia.org. It’s easy to subscribe to “Your 511” and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit iowadot.gov/511/511-full-feature-website-help/how-to-videos for simple, step-by-step instructions.
