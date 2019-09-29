Connect with the culture of the Loess Hills during the monthly Living Loess Tour on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Our October featured partners are Iowana Farm and Harvest Studio located just outside of Crescent. Visit this certified organic farm in Iowa’s picturesque Loess Hills, get a closer look at their farming operation & walk their prairie trail for amazing views then head to the art studio for a closer look at botanical art using native & natural elements.
Each of the partner businesses will be open for visitors of all ages.
Past events have included tastings, guided hikes, art lessons, animal interactions and more.
2019 Partner Businesses included: Honey Creek Creamery, Hitchcock Nature Center, Loess Hills Lavender Farm, Harrison County Historical Village and Iowa Welcome Center and Sawmill Hollow Family Farm.
Visit all Living Loess destinations to enter the annual grand prize drawing for a gift basket valued at over $500.
