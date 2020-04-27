The body of a man found in the Missouri River west of Mondamin last week has been identified.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced this morning that investigators have identified the body of Jeffrey Lynn Wallis, 57, of Mondamin, through dental records and tattoo markings.
On April 18, Wallis' family filed a missing person's report with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. At 1:07 a.m. on April 22, sheriff's deputies were called after a fisherman discovered a body along the river near the Remington Landing boat ramp west of Mondamin. The body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny, the IDPS reported. Final autopsy results are pending due to toxicology exams.
An investigation is being conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Burt County (Nebraska) Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.