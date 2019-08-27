Emergency officials in southwest Iowa searched in vain Monday for a missing boater on the West Nishnabotna River.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office was contacted about 5 p.m. about a missing boater.
An unoccupied boat was found about 1 mile downstream of the Goldenrod Boat Access on the West Nishnabotna. The area is east of Hamburg.
Searchers worked until about 10:30 p.m.
Hamburg Fire and Rescue, Riverton Fire and Rescue, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa State Patrol, Montgomery County Emergency Management and the Midwest Regional Dive Team assisted in the search.
