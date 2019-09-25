Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty will offer a free class on building a better future this fall in Council Bluffs.
“Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 10 Saturdays beginning on Oct. 5 at All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St. A meal is included.
Participants will learn to make positive changes in their lives. They will investigate more resources, address barriers, build relationships and earn money while they do it.
The Bridges Out of Poverty curriculum is used in 300 U.S communities and has a 75% success rate, according to Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty’s website.
For maximum benefit, a commitment to attend regularly is important, a flyer from Omaha Bridges stated. Space is limited, so registration is required. An enrollment session will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at All Care Health Center. Those interested can call Omaha Bridges and request a password and register online.
“It’s better to come in person so you can meet the other people who are going to be in the class,” said Kendra Cain, program director.
A book and binder are included. A stipend will be paid upon completion of the course, based on attendance.
For more information, visit OMABOP.ORG or call Kendra Cain, 402-933-0337.
