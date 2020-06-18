The Omaha Farmers Market continues its season on Saturdays and Sundays, with health and safety policies developed with guidance and requirements from the Douglas County (Nebraska) Health Department.
In a release, organizers said they have reviewed the opening weekend experience and formulated changes to the way shoppers will access and move through the market on future weekends as safely as possible.
“Health and safety are our top priorities,” said Vic Gutman, Omaha Farmers Market executive director. “We truly appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we make adjustments to increase safety.”
Changes/reinforcements include the following:
• Seniors, those with underlying health conditions, and expectant mothers are recommended to shop the downtown Omaha location on Saturdays. The Old Market is less crowded and allows staff to organize a separate entrance line for seniors and other vulnerable populations during the first hour.
• At both locations, the market’s first hour is intended for seniors, those with underlying health conditions and expectant mothers.
• The Sunday market, at Baxter Arena, the layout of Lot 26 has been adjusted to help improve traffic flow.
• In order to prevent overcrowding, all shoppers must enter through a single entrance. This is a major change from previous years, and it is essential for everyone’s safety. During the peak wait times, the anticipated wait on Saturdays in the Old Market is five minutes. On Sundays at Baxter Arena, it’s nine minutes.
• Staff will be enforcing social distancing in the entrance lines and the market itself. Please stay 6 feet apart at all times.
Other important reminders:
• Shoppers are highly encouraged to wear masks. Masks will be available if needed the first hour at each market, while supplies last.
• Only service animals allowed.
• Please be patient, kind, and courteous.
In the release, market organizers urged shoppers to follow the rules and recommendations to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Like the Council Bluffs farmers markets, customers who are uncomfortable visiting the market in person can shop many of their favorite vendors in different ways.
Go to omahafarmersmarket.com/vendor-listing for more information.
Omaha Farmers Market locations and hours:
• Saturdays — June to mid-October, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Old Market city parking garage top level, 1011 Jackson St.
*8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is intended for seniors, people with underlying health conditions, and expectant mothers. A separate entrance line will be available.
• Sundays — June to mid-October, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baxter Arena parking lot 26, 2425 S 67th St.
*9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is intended for seniors, people with underlying health conditions, and expectant mothers.
Additional policies and recommendations:
• Pre-purchase items from vendors if possible. View additional ways to purchase from vendors here at omahafarmersmarket.com/vendor-listing.
• Customers are encouraged not to use reusable bags since they are considered a potential source of contamination. They are often used in multiple places where they can be contaminated. It is to keep produce safe and also limit the potential spread to surfaces, hands, etc.
• Customers are encouraged to send one person per family if possible. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
• The market will relax the “no sales before opening bell” rule to reduce wait times.
• No sampling products.
• Don’t handle any products before purchase. Look with your eyes, not with your hands. Thoroughly wash produce before consumption.
• All customers must stay home if they are sick.
For additional information and resources, visit www.omahafarmersmarket.org.
