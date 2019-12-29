OMAHA — Omaha’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show will move north a few blocks this year because of construction on the Gene Leahy Mall.
Viewing for the show will be near the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park instead of near the city park.
You may not know that the colder conditions likely on Dec. 31 enhance the fireworks, said Ted Kallhoff, regional vice president of J&M Displays, the company putting on the show.
“If anything, the cold is better for fireworks,” Kallhoff said. “The colors tend to be a whole lot crisper and the shells tend to go a lot higher.”
Colors pop more when there’s less humidity, he said. It takes away the smoky haze spotted during summer fireworks shows.
In the past, the show has been postponed because of chilly conditions, but that was to benefit spectators. The fireworks handle the cold just fine, Kallhoff said.
The show, which will last about 13 minutes, will feature 1,200 shells with between 40 and 80 different effects and color combinations.
Planning started in March. The show — which is set to one-hit-wonder tunes — has been ready to go since early November.
Spectators should be able to see the show from their cars, though they may have to do some neck craning depending on their vehicles. The display should be visible from midtown Omaha to Council Bluffs, Kallhoff said.
The move to the parking lots is temporary, but officials wanted the show to go on, Mayor Jean Stothert said at a kick-off event for the Holiday Lights Festival.
Free parking will be available in Lots A, B and C of the CHI Health Center. The fireworks show will start at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The parking lots open to the public at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.