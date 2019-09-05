Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of an Indian rhinoceros male calf Wednesday.
The rhino calf was born on Friday. He weighed approximately 120 pounds at birth, but now weighs 140 pounds.
The calf is the first rhinoceros born in Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s 120-year history, according to a press release.
“This is one of the most important births for the zoo in recent history. It counts when it comes to sustaining this species in zoos, it counts as a backup to vulnerable wild populations, and it counts in drawing people to include animals as part of our heritage,” zoo director and CEO Dennis Pate said in the release.
Indian rhinos are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, the release states. There are only an estimated 3,500-3,600 Indian rhino left in the world. This calf is the 82nd Indian rhino living in the United States.
Guests can find the rhino calf’s parents, Hellary and Jontu at Asian Highlands. Hellary is 11 years old and has lived at the Zoo since 2012. Jontu is also 11 years old and arrived at the zoo in 2008. Both parents weigh about 4,200 pounds. This is the first birth for Hellary.
The calf is bonding with mom in a private area where animal care staff is closely observing the pair. Mom and calf are not currently available for viewing.
The calf does not have a name at this time. He will be named at the zoo’s biennial fundraiser, Zoofari, on Sept. 13.
