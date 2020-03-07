Pre-construction for a new broadband provider for internet, television and telephone services in Oakland has started.
OmniTel Communication is an Iowa-based company that opened in 1904. The company focuses on installing fiber optic cables in rural Iowa areas such as Carson last year, and Oakland this year.
Fiber optic cables are thin, flexible fibers of transparent solids that carry massive amounts of bandwidth, in order to transmit data, according to a news release from OmniTell. These lines connect directly to homes providing services such as high speed internet, digital telephone connections and high-definition digital television.
“We focus on rural areas that are underserved in Iowa, and those are the places we serve,” said Mark Pietig, customer solutions manager for OmniTel.
Oakland was chosen because Pietig said the town didn’t have any fiber optic layout they knew about. To get the community involved, the company has sent out mailers and hosted meetings.
The meetings were intended to give community members an opportunity to ask questions such as what fiber optics would provide for them, what makes this company or opportunity different, and if there would be a limit to this fast service — referring to how much service households can use.
“Fiber optic technology offers countless advantages, and because of its capacity for virtually unlimited bandwidth, we believe that this network is ‘future proofed’ for the services that people need today,” said Ron Laudner, CEO of OmniTel.
Fiber optics could also provide internet up to one gigabyte, Pietig said. He also said there would be no “cap” on the speed of internet, television or phone service provided.
So far, the company has seen good community response, Pietig said. At its current stage, OmniTel is performing site surveys for planning.
Construction is expected to start in early April, and will continue throughout the spring and summer.
Updates on the company’s plan can be found on omnitel.biz. Pietig said anyone interested is welcome to call and ask questions. The sooner they’re contacted the easier it will be to set up the fiber optics, he said.
“The more people that contact us now, the quicker and easier it will be to get everyone connected,” he said.
OmniTel can be contacted at 800-765-3738 or by email at question@omnitel.biz.
To see if a house is in the Oakland-area range for service, go to connect.omnitel.biz. Pietig said there is no charge for installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.