A Des Moines man was seriously injured in a four-vehicle wreck in Shelby County on Monday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol said around 2:48 p.m. 40-year-old Russwin Helsley of Plattsmouth, Nebraska was driving a 2015 Freightliner semi truck when he failed to stop in time at a construction stop light on Highway 59 north of River Avenue.
The semi hit a 2017 Dodge pickup truck driven by Bryan Law of Des Moines. The collision pushed the Dodge into a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by Darrel Case, 52, of Tabor, which then struck a 2011 Buick pickup truck driven by Christine Feldman, 58, of Harlan.
Law, 49, was seriously injured and transported to the Nebraska Medical Center by a medical helicopter.
An investigation into the crash continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.