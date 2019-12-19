Four people were injured in a rollover vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs.
The wreck occurred around 1:33 p.m. on Interstate 29 near the Avenue G exit, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
All four vehicle occupants were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in critical condition.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said three remained in critical condition, while an infant who was in the vehicle is in stable condition. Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Conrado Munoz of Nebraska. Police did not release the names of the other occupants.
Munoz was driving a black Chevy Trailblazer southbound on I-29 when the vehicle rolled down an embankment. Pottawattamie County Communication Center scanner traffic indicated one person was pinned in the vehicle and another was ejected.
On the scene, the vehicle was severely damaged after rolling down the hill. Police closed the interstate exit after the incident.
The police department said it does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Police said they are working to determine if speed was a factor. An investigation into the crash continues.
— Reporter Courtney Durham contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.