Authorities are on the scene of a wreck off Interstate 29 near Avenue G in Council Bluffs.
A black sport utility vehicle went over the embankment. Pottawattamie County Communication Center scanner traffic indicated one person was pinned in the vehicle and another was ejected.
The center confirmed that four people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
The wreck occurred around 1:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.