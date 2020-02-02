The Children’s Square U.S.A. Board of Directors unanimously named Debbie Orduna as the new president and CEO of Children’s Square.
The decision was made during the boards Jan. 23 meeting. This appointment aligns with the planned leadership change announced in August 2019.
According to Children’s Square board chair Lisa Gilmore, Orduna’s extensive experience in human services work and her strategic vision and optimism regarding opportunities to further Children’s Square’s mission separated Orduna from an impressive list of quality candidates.
“Orduna’s 25-year career in the human services field, most recently as the Executive Director of Boys Town-Iowa, brings strong expertise and leadership experience that aligns with the services Children’s Square provides to our community,” Gilmore said in a statement. “In addition, Debbie’s involvement within the human services sector for advocacy and system reform of child welfare, juvenile justice, education and behavioral health at local, state and national levels creates opportunities for the future of Children’s Square, as well as for the children and families we serve.”
Orduna is excited to join an organization that so closely aligns with the work, vision and passion that has been the focus of her career.
“Children’s Square has a history of critical programs that instill care, hope, and empowerment to children and families,” Orduna said in a statement. “I am honored to continue this legacy and join the dedicated employees and volunteers who share their passion, expertise, and time to help our community thrive.”
Preparation for the Children’s Square leadership transition involved several months of planning and learning which included assessments and visioning work to best prepare for the future needs of the community and the agency. A transition committee, comprised of a subset of current and past board members, was appointed in 2018 to develop a detailed selection plan. Board involvement throughout the process, as well as services provided by SilverStone Group resulted in a thoughtful and detailed plan for selecting the right leader to build on the rich history of caring, contribution and commitment of Children’s Square for the future.
According to transition committee chair Scott Hartman, Orduna understands the level of excellence for this position that has been set by retiring President/CEO, Carol Wood.
“As a result of Carol Wood’s leadership and accomplishments throughout more than 48 years of service, Children’s Square is very well positioned for the future and to navigate through the rapidly changing landscape of community-based organizations,” Hartman said in a statement.
Orduna will officially begin her new duties at Children’s Square on March 27.
Children’s Square is a 137-year-old organization based in Council Bluffs. In addition to the main campus at North Sixth Street and Avenue E, the organization has additional locations in downtown Council Bluffs and Omaha. Services include childcare and preschool, counseling services, pediatric integrated health home services, child welfare emergency services, grades first through 12 special education, foster, adoptive and relative care, residential treatment for children and adolescents experiencing serious emotional disorders, and aftercare services for youth who have aged out of foster care.
For information about Children’s Square, go online to childrenssquare.org, or contact Gilmore at 402-676-2625 or Hartman at 402-740-3581.
