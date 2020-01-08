Lutheran Services in Iowa will host an orientation for Council Bluffs area community members to learn more about foster care and adoption.
Hundreds of Iowa children currently need a foster family, but there are not enough foster homes in western Iowa and the Council Bluffs area.
The orientation will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 13 at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs.
The orientation is open to families and community members interested in exploring foster parenting options. If you are interested in attending, visit LSIowa.org/InquiryForm to start the process and contact fosteradopt@LSIowa.org with any questions.
LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races, and sexual orientations.
To learn more, visit LSIowa.org or Facebook at facebook.com/LSI.iowa.
