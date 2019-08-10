As construction crews prepare to shift traffic on I-80 eastbound and I-29 southbound, a series of closures will occur next week to change the overhead signs.
I-80 eastbound Express will be closed Sunday at Exit 1B (24th Street) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.
I-29 southbound will be closed Monday at Exit 52 (Nebraska Ave) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.
When the interstate reopens on Tuesday southbound drivers on I-29 wishing to access I-80 eastbound should take Exit 51, a new ramp, to access the Express lanes. Southbound drivers on I-29 will stay on I-29 southbound in order to access 24th Street or the South Expressway exits.
If drivers accidentally choose Express lanes and need to get back to Council Bluffs, drivers can use Exit 5, Madison Avenue or Exit 49, U.S. 275/Iowa 92, to turn around.
I-80 eastbound on-ramp at 13th Street (Omaha, NE) and I-80 eastbound at Exit 1B (24th Street) will be closed Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.
The Iowa DOT encourages motorists to plan ahead, avoid distractions, follow signs and use caution while becoming accustomed to new traffic patterns.
For notifications, please visit 511ia.org and sign up for real time traffic alerts. Additional information can be found at CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov. You can also contact the program office at 712-216-3339 or info@CouncilBluffsInterstate.com.
