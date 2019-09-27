The final installment of the 2019 Speaker Series at the Hitchcock Nature Center is 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Bruce Ehresman, recently retired avian ecologist for the Iowa Department or Natural Resources Wildlife Diversity Program, will discuss owl conservation programs. Participants will get an up-close look at a live screech owl during this informative presentation.
The 2019 Speaker Series is a programming series designed for teens and adults to provide them with an opportunity to learn from and interact with various authorities in the fields of conservation and environmental science.
Programs are free with paid park admission and will be held at Hitchcock Nature Center on the second Saturday of the month, May through October.
Programs begin at 4 p.m. and last approximately one hour with a chance to meet with the speaker following the presentation.
This program is being presented as part of the adult educational programming. Participants must be age 14 and over. Space is limited and pre-registration is required to attend these events.
Please visit pottcoconservation.com for more information and to register online. For questions not answered online, please call 712-545-3283. Registration will not be taken over the phone.
These events are not pet friendly. Please leave any pets at home. Service animals are always welcome. The program will be held weather permitting.
