The newest exhibit at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center will focus on two artists with deep Iowa ties.
Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment will open the exhibit, Council Bluffs History Through Art: The Works of Grant Wood and George Simons on Thursday at the arts center, 1001 S. Sixth St.
The showcase explores the artwork of Wood and Simons, both incredibly important to the history and culture of Council Bluffs, PACE said in announcing the exhibit. The artists explore and showcase early landscapes of the region — though the work produced by these two men varies widely in style, skill, and technique.
PACE noted Simons, often called Council Bluffs’ first artist, is best known for his oil paintings and sketches documenting how Iowa’s landscape appeared and how people lived in the state’s early, pioneer days. He provided the earliest pictorial record of Council Bluffs, the “jumping-off spot for pioneers heading west.”
Wood, arguably Iowa’s most famous artist, was best known for his paintings depicting the rural American Midwest, particularly American Gothic (1930), which has become an iconic painting of the 20th century, PACE said.
Included in the exhibition are:
25 Simons restored sketches.
12 Simons paintings on loan from the Council Bluffs Public Library and The Historic Dodge House.
10 restored segments of the “Corn Room Mural” painting by Grant Wood recovered by the Bluffs Arts Council.
An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Nelson Gallery at the Hoff Center, with remarks from Adam Van Osdel, PACE program and gallery coordinator, and Dr. Richard Warner, local historian. Light refreshments will be served. Van Osdel will begin his remarks at 6:15 p.m.
Registration is required at https://www.paceartsiowa.org/calendar or by calling 712-890-5600. The event is free to the public, which is sponsored by Harrison Financial Services — Northwestern Mutual. Registrations will be limited to allow for social distancing.
Alongside the exhibition of work by Simons and Wood, PACE said it will be facilitating programs and classes based on their body of work. These programs will include lectures by area history and art history subject matter experts, as well as several free-admission classes exploring the art and history context of both artist’s work.
The first lecture will be presented by Warner, titled Regional History Lecture: Council Bluffs and its Art, from 7 to 8 p.m. on July 9. PACE encourages those interested to check their website, paceartsiowa.org/calendar, as more classes and events are added to the calendar.
Like the opening reception, registration is required at www.paceartsiowa.org/calendar or by calling 712-890-5600. The event is free to the public and will be held at McCormick’s 1894 at the Hoff Center, with a cash bar available.
The exhibition and speaker series are funded in part by Humanities Iowa, a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The restoration and conservation of the Simons sketches was funded in part by a joint grant with the Council Bluffs Public Library from the State Historical Society of Iowa Historical Resource Development Program.
Council Bluffs History Through Art: The Works of Grant Wood and George Simons will run from Thursday through Dec. 31. Gallery hours are Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturdays noon to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Registration is required.
Due to coronavirus closures, a significant revenue shortfall is expected for the first year of opening. Now — more than ever — PACE needs your help to support ongoing Hoff Center operations. Members of the community who would like to contribute can visit the PACE’s website, www.paceartsiowa.org/donate.
