The Page County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified a body found Nov. 9 in Page County, north of Clarinda, according to a release.
Dale Allen Hodtwalker, 68, of rural Clarinda was reported missing Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m. The search for Hodtwalker was postponed three days later after a systematic area search did not locate him.
As more crops in the area were harvested, the release stated, small searches continued until the body was found.
No foul play was suspected and Hodtwalker’s death was ruled accidental.
