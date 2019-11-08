The Pancake Man is serving up the goods again — this time to benefit the Council Bluffs Police Department Blue Line Support and Social Team.
The all-you-can-eat feed is Saturday at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The BLSST consists of civilians and officers who coordinate and set up “social” police events.
Proceeds from the feed support the team and its planning of award banquets, memorial services, scholarships and other avenues that support current or former officers.
The pancake feed costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.
“Everybody is welcome to come to the event, and we’re open to the public,” said Dave Burns, police officer and BLSST member. “It’s all-you-can-eat, just come hungry.”
