A Nebraska man who won $100,000 on an Iowa Lottery scratch ticket said he wasn’t expecting to uncover one of the game’s top prizes.
“I saw the winning number, 13, so I felt like, ‘Oh, I’ll maybe win my money back,’” Amit Gurung, 30, recalled on Tuesday at the lottery’s regional office in Council Bluffs. “I scratched it and it shows 100 grand. I screamed and went back to the store.”
Gurung, of Papillion, Nebraska, won the seventh top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Star” scratch game, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery. He bought his winning ticket at Pilot Travel Center, 2647 S. 24th St. in Council Bluffs.
He said he’d won $1,000 in the same game a year ago and decided to try his luck again after checking the lottery’s website and seeing there were still two top prizes unclaimed in the game.
“I saw on the website there’s two big prizes,” said Gurung, an assistant restaurant manager. “I felt there might be one over here. This Pilot always sells big tickets, like $2,000, $3,000. I felt like, ‘Oh, why not try?’”
He said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his car and put the rest toward his home mortgage.
Star is a $10 scratch game. It features eight top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.87. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
