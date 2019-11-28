“This year has been unreal,” a woman wrote to Goodfellows. “I lost my job after 13 years, had knee surgery and now my hips are failing me. I walk with a walker now.
“My daughter-in-law is trying to support us all with two jobs, and my son just started a new job. This Christmas is going to be very rough. I just want the two children to have a nice Christmas. The 1-year-old is too young to really understand, but the 8-year-old believes in Santa very much. Just want a nice Christmas for the kids and a Christmas dinner for all of us.
“We will certainly appreciate any help that we might get.”
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give families in need certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to needy families in response to completed applications, which are available at The Daily Nonpareil office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Application forms can also be downloaded from The Daily Nonpareil’s website at nonpareilonline.com. The application link can be found on the right side near the business stories, or go online to bit.ly/35nls79. No requests for assistance are taken by telephone.
Applications are screened to avoid duplication of services provided by other agencies.
The deadline for submission of applications for assistance is Dec. 3.
Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
