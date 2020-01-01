Paul Bass, 79, who managed the Council Bluffs Water Works for 16 years following a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, died Friday evening.
Bass was born on Jan. 29, 1940, in Springfield, Missouri, and received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla in 1965. He later earned a master of science degree in systems management from the University of Southern California in 1976.
Following graduation in 1965, he began a 20-year career with the U.S. Air Force as a civil engineering officer. His duty assignments ranged from base level to command level both in the U.S. and overseas. He was stationed at Offutt AFB twice, and was serving at the headquarters there when he retired as a major in 1985.
Upon retirement from the Air Force, he accepted the position of general manager and secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Council Bluffs Water Works in August 1985, a position he held until his second retirement in June 2001.
Bass was active in civic affairs with leadership in Rotary, Salvation Army Advisory and the Christian Home Association Foundation boards. He joined Rotary 48 years ago in 1948, serving as club president in 1994-95 and as president of the Council Bluffs Rotary Foundation from 2000 to 2018. He was honored for 34 years of perfect attendance, starting in 1985. Bass also served on the Council Bluffs Senior Center Board of Directors and was past chair of the Children’s Square Board of Directors. He was a long-time member of the First Christian Church and the Bookfellows Book Club.
Bass was active in the Iowa Section of the American Water Works Association, serving as Secretary-Treasurer for three years from 1990 to 1992 and as chair in 1995.
He received the George Warren Fuller Award in 1997 for his distinguished service to the water supply field.
Bass also supported and advocated for the annual Water for People campaign to bring safe drinking water to people around the globe.
“During Paul’s 16-year career as leader of the Council Bluffs Water Works many improvements were accomplished that positioned the organization for success in the 21st century,” said Doug Drummey, the current CEO and general manager of Council Bluffs Water Works. “Paul ushered in the age of computers that are now used in every aspect of the utility’s operation.
“Many other physical plant and technological improvement were implemented during his tenure, including a new modern chlorine handling facility, a new 1.5 million gallon clearwell, equipment upgrades, two new elevated storage tanks, one on the north side of the city and one on the south side that continue to serve expanding development. Paul was involved in many water main extension and replacement projects that will continue to serve the community for years to come.”
Bass was “committed” to providing Council Bluffs water customers the “highest quality water, the best possible service and at the lowest possible water rates,” Drummey said.
“Paul was a mentor,” he said. “He gave me many opportunities to develop my craft. I am forever grateful and in his debt.”
Former Mayor Tom Hanafan, currently interim president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, said Bass took his work at the Water Works to heart.
“He helped develop a long-term plan for the utility and helped develop the current general manager,” he said. “I also knew him through Rotary for over 30 years. He was a very nice man — very dedicated.”
Survivors include Jan Bass, to whom he was married for 42 years; a son, Michael Bass of Council Bluffs; a daughter, Kimberly Murray of Council Bluffs; and two grandchildren, Zachery Murray and Makenna Dooty (Noah), both of Council Bluffs.
No service is planned.
