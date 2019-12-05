The numbers are still being compiled, but organizers are happy with how Giving Tuesday turned out for the Council Bluffs area.
“I think people felt gratitude from donors, supporters and volunteers all day long,” said Marjorie Maas, executive director of Share Omaha. “That’s exactly what we were hoping for.”
Area residents made an impact through cash donations, volunteering, in-kind donations and acts of service.
Share Omaha — which has offices in Council Bluffs and Omaha — spearheaded a local effort for Giving Tuesday that included the participation of about 200 nonprofits, who submitted a variety of needs and ways to help.
In Council Bluffs, TS Bank, Metro Glass and Dusted Charm dropped off more than 4,200 diapers to Family Inc., a nonprofit that provides a variety of services to women, children and families in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties, per its website.
Maas credited TS Bank, Share Omaha’s Giving Tuesday sponsor, for its work, which included employees delivering the diapers, taking shaving supplies to and serving lunch at New Visions Homeless Services and singing Christmas carols at an area retirement community.
In other good news from the day, at the Micah House, Giving Tuesday brought in volunteers to help decorate for Christmas — along with $4,000 in donations, Maas said.
Maas said Share Omaha hopes to have a better picture of the full breadth of Giving Tuesday participation later this week.
