After a few years working behind the scenes, Jen Pellant decided to come to the fore.
Pellant, a Democrat, is running for the Iowa House District 16 seat currently held by the retiring Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa. The district includes eastern and southern areas of Council Bluffs.
Pellant grew up in Council Bluffs, graduating from Lewis Central High School, where her parents, Erwin and Jan, taught for years, in 1990.
After high school, Pellant attended Simpson College in Indianola for her undergraduate degree and then went to the University of Iowa Law School. She moved to Chicago, where she worked in human resources for a regional restaurant chain and a steel fabrication company before coming home.
Pellant said she’d always planned to return to Iowa to be closer to family, and the impetus increased after the 2016 election, when she decided to be closer to home and get involved in politics and government. She moved to Council Bluffs in 2018 and was hired as a field organizer with the Democratic presidential campaign of former Maryland Rep. John Delaney.
Pellant said she put 30,000 miles on her car in 2019 and knocked on thousands of doors.
“The stories I was hearing from Iowans were the same I was hearing from my parents, my sister, who’s also a teacher, my nephew,” she said, citing concerns about protecting the Iowa Public Employee Retirement System, a 2017 change to collective bargaining rights, a need for increased education funding and other topics important to Iowans. “Those are issues that get solved at the statehouse, not at the federal level.”
Pellant said a key issue facing the state is education funding. Asked why she’s running for the state House, the candidate said during an interview at Em & Liv’s Hard Bean on the 100 Block, “Because I couldn’t get my sister to.” Like her parents, Pellant’s sister is a teacher in Council Bluffs.
“I’ve been listening to her talk for years about how things are going since she started in the teaching profession 24 years ago. It really started 10 years ago with the chronic underfunding of education. It’s been hard on teachers,” Pellant said. “Add to that, they were stripped of collective bargaining rights in 2017. It’s demoralizing. Teachers need an advocate.
“I’d constantly say to my sister, ‘run for office.’ But she doesn’t want to leave her classroom. Teachers want to teach. She wants politicians in Des Moines to listen to what teachers are saying. Teachers are constantly asked to do more with less.”
Pellant said the state needs to work more toward improving water quality while also working toward other environmental improvements, including soil and air quality improvements.
On another issue, Pellant said she supports returning Medicaid management to the state, calling Medicaid privatization “a disaster for Iowans.” She said the system needs to work to make sure the disabled are getting more consistent quality of care, while also noting the need for continued oversight.
“We need to make sure Iowans with disabilities get the care they need and physicians and providers get paid in a timely manner,” she said, noting the delays in payments from Managed Care Organizations to providers.
Since the Delaney campaign ended, Pellant and a friend have started Mercury Boost, a media marketing solutions company. The candidate said she’d focus on building an Iowa economy that supports and encourages small business growth.
“Those are the biggest job providers in a community, and they add a vibrancy and sense of community that is important,” she said, gesturing out the window. “What’s happened here on the 100 Block is a great example.”
During a brief discussion about the biggest issue currently facing the country and world, COVID-19, Pellant touched on her philosophy regarding government as leaders work to mitigate the virus.
“Government should not be intrusive on people’s lives, it should be a force that gives everybody opportunity and that helps protect us from harm,” she said. “When government works well, it’s not an intrusion into our lives.”
Pellant was at a meeting with the Pottawattamie County Democratic Party when the discussion turned to who would run for the District 16 seat.
“I just wanted to get involved in other people’s campaigns and try and make the world a better place, make progress. I prefer to be behind the scenes,” she said. “But I don’t think that’s an option anymore.”
Pellant announced her candidacy on Oct. 1 and said she’s been campaigning ever since.
“I think I have a fresh perspective,” she said. “I know who needs fighting for at the Capital.
It’s working Iowans — everyday iowans — who need an advocate in the statehouse. That’s what I’d like to do.”
Hanusa, a Republican, announced earlier this week she would not seek re-election. Brent Siegrist, who served in the Iowa House from 1984 until 2002, announced Tuesday that he would be running as a Republican for the seat. Pottawattamie County GOP Co-Chair Jeff Jorgensen said he is “strongly considering” entering the race.
If multiple members of a party run for the seat, a primary will be held on June 2, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. The general election is Nov. 3.
