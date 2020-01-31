Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds introduced Vice President Mike Pence at a Veterans for Trump event Thursday at The Gathering Room in Council Bluffs.
“We have a president and vice president who’ve rebuilt America’s respect around the world,” Reynolds said. “That’s how we keep Iowa moving.”
Reynolds said the impeachment was a Washington partisan attempt to undo an electoral defeat and silence the voices of Americans and Iowans. Under President Trump, she said, Iowans are moving, working, and America is winning.
“This is the most important presidential election in our lifetime,” she said.
Once Pence stepped on the stage, veteran supporters stood and remained standing the majority of the speech. Red “Make America Great Again” hats were prevalent among attendees.
“I bring greetings from the 45th president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump,” Pence said to applause.
Two major points Pence made were promoting Trump’s reelection and emphasizing what the current administration has done for veterans so far.
One connection he made with veterans was how his son is a Marine and his son-in-law was a U.S. naval aviator.
“In this short period of time Trump has made the strongest military in the world stronger still,” Pence said.
Examples of this effort included signing the largest increase in national defense since the President Ronald Reagan administration. Pence said this gives soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guard resources the support deserved to defend the nation.
Members of the armed forces were also given the biggest pay raise in more than 10 years, Pence said. However, he said more than investing in military, it also depends on the military evolving for 21st century.
“In December last year, when he signed the defense authorization act to ensure our nation’s dominance not only of land and sea and air but also in the outer reaches in space — President Trump created the first new branch in our armed forces in the last 70 years, the United States Space Force,” he said.
Pence mentioned several military ventures completed under the current administration, including capturing territory controlled by ISIS, getting out of the Iran nuclear deal, sending Marines to retake the American embassy in Baghdad when it was under attack and killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Other issues Pence said the current administration addressed for veterans involved the Veterans Affairs hospitals.
“We’ve also taken decisive steps so our veterans returning can live the American Dream they fought so nobly to defend,” Pence said.
Pence said the current administration fired over 8,000 negligent VA workers and provided $9 million in increased mental health services.
Outside of the VA, the administration provided $24,000 to attend any chosen college at any point in time; and $750 million in permanently disabled student debt was erased, and they finished 100 miles of border wall.
“Tell them we made America great again,” Pence said. “To keep America great and on this course we need to get behind this president.”
