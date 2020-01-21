180307_NWS_Mike-Pence12_jshearer.jpg

Vice President Mike Pence meets with supporters following his speech at an America First Policies event at the Mid-America Center on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Vice President Mike Pence is making an appearance Jan. 30 at The Gathering Room, 1900 Madison Ave. next to Thunderbowl, at 1:30 p.m.

Supporting the Veterans for Trump event, tickets are subject to first come, first serve basis.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2Gnx6FT.

Confirmation will be sent to mobile phones. Only two tickets per mobile number per event is allowed.

