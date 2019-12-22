People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will bestow its Compassionate Fire Department Award on the Council Bluffs department after firefighters saved an injured duck in Lake Manawa.
Four firefighters from Engine 51 used a boat, ice rescue gear and ice rescue tactics to make it to the bird, who appeared injured while swimming in the lake on Dec. 10.
Firefighter Matt Krzycki donned the ice rescue suit, waded into the water and carried the duck back to shore. After a few days of recovering at the Midlands Humane Society, the domesticated duck was placed in a new home.
“Whether it’s a cat in a tree, a duck in water, or a house fire, we’ll try to take care of it,” Krzycki said in a statement.
“When these firefighters heard that a duck was in trouble, they didn’t hesitate to send someone into the freezing water to save him,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien in a release. “PETA hopes their kindness will inspire everyone to look out for animals in need, especially during the dangerous winter months.”
PETA said the Council Bluffs Fire Department will receive a framed certificate, a box of vegan cookies, a letter of congratulations and a copy of The Engine 2 Diet — a Texas firefighter’s 28-day plan for staying in prime firefighting shape by eating vegan meals.
For more information go to PETA.org.
