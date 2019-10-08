Better have a closet full of pink T-shirts ready to wear, because there is a month-long lineup of fun Pink-Out events all designed to raise money and awareness for the Jennie Edmundson Foundation in its continuing effort to fight and prevent cancer.
From free breast health screenings to the “Battle for the Cause: Boxers vs. Bras” event at Whiskey Roadhouse-Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs, as well as events in Pacific Junction, Glenwood and Malvern, this year’s Pink Out roster includes something for everyone.
For the second year, the “Battle for the Cause: Boxers vs. Bras” event at Whiskey Roadhouse-Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs will begin Friday at 6 p.m. with a Pink Out proclamation from Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.
The evening culminates with a “battle” between boxers and bras that have been decorated by various organizations and will be modeled (tastefully) by local community and business leaders.
“This event is the brainchild of the wonderful and creative staff at the Horseshoe and Harrah’s,” said Tara Slevin, vice president of Volunteer Services and Foundation, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “The foundation appreciates all they are putting into this. They are great supporters of our community.”
Matt Tompkins from Sweet 98.5 will be the MC for the evening. For a $20 donation, anyone 21 and older can enjoy food and live music, and receive $20 in “Battle Bucks” to vote for their favorite boxers and bras. Money raised on the boxers will go to Jennie Edmundson Foundation to support patients battling colorectal cancer. Funds from the bras votes will benefit the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Breast Health Center.
Organizations that want to participate by decorating a bra or pair of boxers may contact Katie at katie.kyker@nmhs.org for an entry form. Overall Boxer vs. Bras winners will each receive a season pass for two for the 2020 Stir Cove concert series.
Take a look at the full month ahead:
- Oct. 11
- – Battle for the Cause: Boxers vs. Bras, 6 p.m., Whiskey Roadhouse-Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs;
- Oct. 12
- – Loess Hills Harley-Davidson “Save the Twins Poker Run” in Pacific Junction. Registration from 10 a.m. to noon; last bike in at 4 p.m. Five stops; $25 for couples; $20 for a single.
- Oct. 17
- – Pink Out Glenwood, events begin at 6 p.m.;
- Oct. 18
- – Pink Out Malvern, events begin 9 a.m. at the Community Center;
- Oct. 19
- – “Crew and Brew” First Row Fitness Half Marathon Rowathon, hosted at Full Fledged Brewing
- Oct. 19
- – Pinkercise Classes, CB Jazzercise
Order your Pink Out shirts today. Call Robin at 712-396-6040 to place an order or stop by Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Volunteer Services for an order form. There is limited availability, so don’t put it off — put it on.
For additional information about the Pink Out campaign, visit jehfoundation.org
