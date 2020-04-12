Fremont County officials are investigating a plane crash that occurred Friday afternoon.
Deputies were notified of a plane crash 4 miles north of Sidney at about 1 p.m. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the plane in a pasture with front end and wing damage.
The St. Louis couple in the plane reported no injuries. The man flying the plane did report noticing a mechanical problem before the plane crashed. Sidney Fire and Rescue assisted the county officials at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the crash. More information will be released upon further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.